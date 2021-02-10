Finnish Melodic Metallers EVERTURE Release New Single / Video "Closure"

Finnish modern melodic metal band Everture is set to release their debut album Emerge on March 19th, 2021 via Inverse Records. The band released their new single, "Closure". Watch the official music video below.

Guitarist Matti Hautakangas comments: "'Closure' is an instant boost to the listeners day. Be it shining or raining, you'd want to hear it from the radio. The upbeat rhythm makes the song perfect for a party or an exercise. Having it's breathers and full blasting parts, 'Closure' is a one a listener can give their one hundred percent! And that is also what the people did who participated in making the music video of 'Closure'. A big thanks!

The lyrics tell an aftermath where so much has been experienced and you need some kind of closure. This makes the song a perfect fit for the closing song of the Emerge album. It's the understanding of things in the end of all that has happened. It's about the fact that from the chaos we undergo, beautiful things are born but nothing will ever be perfect. And eventually all things must end and still you can be okay with that."

Tracklist:

"In Between"

"For Tomorrow"

"Undersky"

"The River Flows"

"Promises"

"Ivory Tower"

"The Unfortunate End"

"White Lies, Black Skies"

"My 52 Shades"

"Closure"

Photo by Henri Korhonen