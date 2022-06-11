Finnish Rockers MEGASNAKE Featuring Members Of LENINGRAD COWBOYS Release Debut Album

On June 10th, the Finnish power quartet MegaSnake released their debut album, Charming, via Inverse Records.

A message from the MegaSnake camp:

"According to a reliable source, the birth was long and extremely painful. The offspring are mostly fast and furious except for one guy who is a bit slower than the rest (shit happens). Our source also reveals that upon her excruciating delivery MegaSnake’s first word when seeing the 'little buggers' was, 'Charming.'"

The band's line-up is singer Richard "Tipe" Johnson (Leningrad Cowboys, Gringos Locos, Apocalyptica's live line-up), drummer Twist Twist Erkinharju (Peer Günt, Leningrad Cowboys, Los Bastardos Finlandeses), guitarist Samuel Hjelt (Kings of Modesty, ex-Ancara), and bassist Henrik Tuura (Kings of Modesty, Killer Kachina).

A message from the band is as follows:

"What’s in a name?

A: Everything

B: Nothing

MegaSnake?! WTF?! Really!?

MegaSnake is a four piece Rock band from Finland, who carry their name with dignity and pride. They are out to have a good time, putting smiles on people's faces (and their own) with high energy rock n' roll. As far as previous history goes (former bands / projects, etc.) the MegaSnake gentlemen have it and then some. Having been around the block several times the guys also know how to take their music seriously, while not themselves too seriously. We might grow older but we’ll never grow up.

So, what’s in a name? The guys in MegaSnake choose A and B. Maybe playing covers by Megadeth and Whitesnake explains everything. Or then again, nothing."

Tracklist:

"Sun Don't Shine"

"Shame On Me"

"My Window"

"All In Good Time"

"Another Lesson Learned"

"Stone River"

"Don't"

"HeVil"

"Sun Don't Shine"

"Don't"