Finnish Symphonic Death Metallers EPHEMERALD Confirm Release Date For Debut Album; "All There Is" Lyric Video Posted

Finnish symphonic death metal band Ephemerald will release their debut album, Between The Glimpses Of Hope, on February 19th via Inverse Records. Check out the official lyric video for the new single, "All There Is", below.

Ephemerald was formed in 2016 by Joni Snoro (ex-Frosttide), Lauri Myllylä (ex-Frosttide), Vesa Salovaara (Vorna) and Juho Suomi (Betrayed) in order to create epic yet furious and straightforward metal music coming straight from the hearts of its creators.

Tracklist:

"Grand Creation"

"I Bear Fire"

"Servant"

"Lost"

"All There Is"

"Reborn"

"No Fall Is Too Deep"

"Till The Sea Swallows Us Whole"

"Into the Endless"

Pre-order the album here. Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

"No Fall Is Too Deep"

"Servant"