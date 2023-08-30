Finnish Tech-Death Metallers OMNIVORTEX To Unleash New Album In September; "Of Aeons Past" Single / Video Streaming

Finnish tech-death masters, Omnivortex, have released the second single from their upcoming sophomore album entitled Circulate. The new single, "Of Aeons Past", was inspired by the horror stories of HP Lovecraft:



Vocalist / guitarist Severi Saarioja comments: "As on our debut album, there are some references to HP Lovecraft, and his cosmic horror stories and Cthulhu-mythos. As for 'Of Aeons Past'. there are no direct references, but the stories of his has been a big inspiration lyric-wise. You can sense some of the horrors in the music video, but done kinda in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Musically, the song is all about fast paced spider riffs, slap bass, endless blasting, and terrifying monster voices. As it should be."



"Of Aeons Past" is available via digital platforms here. Check out the official video below.



Circulate will be released on September 29th via Inverse Records.

Tracklist:

"Dwells"

"Transforming To Pale Mist"

"Of Aeons Past"

"Slumbering In Black"

"Mechanical Motions"

"Husk"

"Harbingers Of Cosmic Death"

"Endless"

Line-up:

Mikael Reinikka - bass

Severi Saarioja – guitar, vocals

Mikko Pylkkö - guitar

Aaro Österman – drums, vocals

Photo by Antti Kontoniemi