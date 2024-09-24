FIREHOUSE And TRIXTER Join Forces For Toronto Area Show In November

Get ready to rock with two of the most iconic bands of the '80s and '90s. FireHouse and Trixter are joining forces for an electrifying night of live music that you won't want to miss, on Saturday, November 9 at Global Event Center in Scarborough, Ontario (Canada).

With FireHouse's signature power ballads like "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes," alongside Trixter's hard-hitting anthems like "Give It To Me Good" and "One In A Million", this concert is set to be a high-energy, nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Both bands bring their unique blend of melodic rock and heavy guitar riffs that defined an era of music, promising a performance packed with incredible vocals, dynamic instrumentals, and a stage presence that only true rock legends can deliver.

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering their music for the first time, this is your chance to experience the raw, authentic sound of rock 'n' roll at its finest. Come and be a part of this unforgettable night of music, memories, and mayhem!

Get tickets here.