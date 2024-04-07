FIREHOUSE Founding Singer C.J. Snare Dead At 64

Long-running ‘80s had rock and FireHouse has just announced the tragic death of singer Carl “C.J.” Snare.

The band writes on Facebook: "Today is a sad day for rock n’ roll.

It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5th, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.

As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.

CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

"'Reach For The Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now."