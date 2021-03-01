FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Catches Up With Former DREAM EVIL Bandmate SNOWY SHAW

Firewind guitarist Gus G. has posted a new video along with the following update:

"I called up my friend and ex-Dream Evil bandmate Snowy Shaw for a chat and see what he's been up to. We discussed his book release, upcoming projects, the pros and cons of being a solo artist vs being a hired gun, and much more!"

They also discuss livestreams, touring versus creating, Nightwish, Therion, Mercyful Fate. and the perfect metal band line-up.

Renowned from bands like King Diamond, Sabaton, Mercyful Fate, Therion, Dream Evil, Dimmu Borgir, Notre Dame, Memento Mori, Denner/Shermann etc., multi-instrumentalist Snowy Shaw released his autobiography, The Book Of Heavy Metal (named after his most popular anthem to date, written for former band Dream Evil).

From the camps of all the aforementioned bands, Snowy is the first to spill the beans and tell it all. His version of the truth. It's an extremely openhearted and revealing story of all the ups and downs a crazy rock n' rollercoaster life at 'Tivoli Shaw'. Often draped in cynical sarcasm, awkward truths and black humour.

The multi-talented Snowy Shaw has been called a "Worldwide Underground Superstar". After more than 30 years of touring the world he has earned himself a rock solid reputation as one of the most hardworking, multifaceted artist with loads of groundbreaking creativity and integrity.

In 2018, his highly acclaimed solo debut, White Is the New Black, got nothing but absolutely top notch reviews worldwide, and was nominated “Best Rock/Metal Album of the Year” in no less than 5 countries.

The book’s foreword is by Shaw’s longtime friend, youth idol and mentor Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, King Diamond, Scorpions). According to him, like too many rock biographies in the last few decades, this is not the typical romanticized Cinderella story, this is the real deal. A must read!