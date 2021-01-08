FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Launches Blackfire Pickups; Video Trailer Available

Firewind / former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has launched a new company, Blackfire Pickups. He has poszted a vodeo trailer, found below, introducing the new venture. Go to the official website here.

Gus: "After designing several products with some of the biggest manufacturers in the business for years and releasing successful lines of signature products, I felt it’s time to take it to the next level and start my own company where I’d have total control and freedom over the creation of the products."

Two sets are currently available for pre-order.

- Immortal (passive)
- Proteus (active)



