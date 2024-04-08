FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G Shares Live Solo Playthrough Video For BRUCE DICKINSON's "Eternity Has Failed"

Firewind guitarist Gus G recently checked in with the following message:

"Here’s some news you might not know yet. I’ve had the honor to play some lead guitar on Bruce Dickinson’s new album that also just came out. Wanna thank my Vato Loco Roy Z for having me on this amazing track and for letting me play a few notes next to you. And many Thanks to mighty Bruce."

Now, Gus has shared a live playthrough of the solo he performed for "Eternity Has Failed"

Gus recently spoke to Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice about his contribution to the new solo album from the singer of Iron Maiden. Check out their chat in the video below:

Bruce Dickinson has released The Mandrake Project worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: