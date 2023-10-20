FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G Test Drives Signature YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Sonic Blue Fender Stratocaster (Video)

The clip below features Firewind guitarist Gus G. test driving a signature Yngwie Malmsteen sonic blue Fender Stratocaster.

Following their anniversary live release, Still Raging, iconic hard rock power metal titans, Firewind, have announced a brand new studio album, Stand United, for a release on March 1 via AFM.

Stand United will be available as CD, LP Vinyl, digital formats and highly collectable bundles including an autographed card, a Firewind cat patch plus a ticket for the band's upcoming European tour with Masterplan (see all dates listed below). For every ticket bundle purchase, fans will also get the chance to win a Meet & Greet. The album pre-sale has just started here.

In support of their upcoming album release, today, Firewind have shared a new single taken off Stand United, the album opening track "Salvation Day". A music video can be viewed below.

For more than twenty years, Firewind have enthralled heavy music fans with their exciting blend of hard rock and power metal. Razor-sharp riffs by guitar legend Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), big hooks and solos meet the incredible vocal skills of charismatic singer Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others), who joined the band in 2019.

Their new offering, Stand United, features nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic), as well as a cover of the 80s pop rock classic "Talking in Your Sleep", originally recorded by The Romantics but giving it a metal twist in the style of Firewind.

Their forthcoming, tenth studio album also bears testament to the band's sheer enthusiasm and lyrical topics that could not be more relevant. “I wouldn’t exactly call Stand United a classic concept album, but the album title indicates what we’re about thematically,” explains Gus G, who has also contributed with more lyric ideas on this one than any album before. “This world seems to be getting more and more out of balance, what with environmental disasters, the pandemic, the wars currently raging all over the globe. In such times, it’s more important than ever for mankind to stand close together instead of fighting each other. That’s what Stand United is about!”

This basic idea is also reflected in the cover artwork courtesy of Costin Chioreanu (Grave, Mayhem, among others). Says Gus: “I always loved the artwork of our debut album, which was based on a real hand painting. With Stand United being our tenth album, I wanted an equally authentic template and that’s how I came across Costin. The collage of faces on the cover represent war, greed, betrayal, but also love and unity, which are some of the album’s lyrical themes. I’m just as proud of the artwork as I am of the songs on our new album!”

Stand United tracklisting:

"Salvation Day"

"Stand United"

"Destiny Is Calling"

"The Power Lies Within"

"Come Undone"

"Fallen Angel"

"Chains"

"Land Of Chaos"

"Talking In Your Sleep"

"Days Of Grace"

"Salvation Day" video:

Masters OF Fire Tour 2024 - Firewind And Masterplan:

February

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

7 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

8 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

12 - Wien, Austria - Szene

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera

16 - Zabrze, Poland – CK Wiatrak

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

20 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

21 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Surr Arena

23 - Gävle, Sweden - Gasklockorna

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Biblioteket Live

Firewind is:

Gus G. (guitars)

Herbie Langhans (vocals)

Petros Christo (bass)

Jo Nunez (drums)