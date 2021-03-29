FIREWIND Leader GUS G. To Release "Exosphere" Solo Single This Thursday

Firewind guitarist Gus G. will release a new solo single, "Exposphere", this Thursday, April 1. You can pre-save the single here.

Says Gus: "Hey guys, check out the awesome artwork for my new single 'Exosphere' created by the amazing Gustavo Sazes. I’ve worked with Gustavo since 2007 & he always comes up with great new ideas. The new single drops April 1st on all digital platforms and features Dennis Ward on bass & Jan-Vincent Velazco on drums!"