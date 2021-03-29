FIREWIND Leader GUS G. To Release "Exosphere" Solo Single This Thursday

March 29, 2021, 32 minutes ago

news heavy metal riff notes gus g. firewind

FIREWIND Leader GUS G. To Release "Exosphere" Solo Single This Thursday

Firewind guitarist Gus G. will release a new solo single, "Exposphere", this Thursday, April 1. You can pre-save the single here.

Says Gus: "Hey guys, check out the awesome artwork for my new single 'Exosphere' created by the amazing Gustavo Sazes. I’ve worked with Gustavo since 2007 & he always comes up with great new ideas. The new single drops April 1st on all digital platforms and features Dennis Ward on bass & Jan-Vincent Velazco on drums!"



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews