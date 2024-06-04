FIREWIND Performs “Fallen Angel” Live In Michigan; Video
June 4, 2024, 23 minutes ago
Power metallers Firewind have uploaded live video of Stand United track “Fallen Angel” from the Token Lounge in Westland, MI during the band’s Stand United In America Tour.
The video was filmed and edited by George Pogacich on April 19 with the audio recorded and mixed by Dani G.
Firewind will be special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour in September/October. Warming up the crowds will be Tungsten and Serious Black. Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.
Dates:
September
11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)
12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*
13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*
14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*
16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*
17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*
18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*
20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
October
1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2
4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)
5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
8 - Padova, Italy - Hall
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
10 - TBA
11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima
12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama