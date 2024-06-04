FIREWIND Performs “Fallen Angel” Live In Michigan; Video

Power metallers Firewind have uploaded live video of Stand United track “Fallen Angel” from the Token Lounge in Westland, MI during the band’s Stand United In America Tour.

The video was filmed and edited by George Pogacich on April 19 with the audio recorded and mixed by Dani G.

Firewind will be special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour in September/October. Warming up the crowds will be Tungsten and Serious Black. Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.

Dates:

September

11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)

12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*

14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*

17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*

18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*

20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - TBA

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama