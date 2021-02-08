FIREWIND's GUS G. Pays Tribute To GARY MOORE With "The Loner" Performance; Video

Firewind leader, Gus G., has released the video below, paying tribute to guitar legend Gary Moore (pictured above), who passed away in 2011 at the age of 58.

Says Gus: "February 6th marked 10 years since the great Gary Moore passed away (R.I.P.). Here’s a tribute to the legendary guitarist."

Firewind recently released a lyric video for "Devour", featured on the band's new self-titled album, out now via AFM Records. Get it here, and watch the new clip below.

“Firewind” boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Empire"

"Devour"

"Rising Fire"

"Break Away"

"Orbitual Sunrise"

"Longing To Know You"

"Perfect Stranger"

"Overdrive"

"All My Life"

"Space Cowboy"

"Kill The Pain"

"Devour" lyric video:

"Break Away" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Empire" video:

"Rising Fire" video:

Album stream: