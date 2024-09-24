FIREWIND's GUS G. Shares 2024 Tour Rig Rundown Video

Firewind's Gus G. has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Hi folks! Gus G here, guitarist of Firewind & Ozzy Osbourne (among others). As Firewind is currently on tour in Europe, I took the opportunity to show you my new rig setup. I’m testing out the ToneX modeler right now which is a huge change for me. My tech also walks you through my guitars & setup."

Firewind are special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour. Warming up the crowds are Tungsten and Serious Black. Remaining dates are listed below

Dates:

September

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama

Firewind recently released a video for "Talking In Your Sleep", a track from the band's Stand United album, released back in March via AFM Records. Watch below: