FIREWIND's GUS G. Shares 2024 Tour Rig Rundown Video
September 24, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Firewind's Gus G. has released the video below, along with the following message:
"Hi folks! Gus G here, guitarist of Firewind & Ozzy Osbourne (among others). As Firewind is currently on tour in Europe, I took the opportunity to show you my new rig setup. I’m testing out the ToneX modeler right now which is a huge change for me. My tech also walks you through my guitars & setup."
Firewind are special guests on Sonata Arctica's European headline tour. Warming up the crowds are Tungsten and Serious Black. Remaining dates are listed below
Dates:
September
24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
October
1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2
4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)
5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
8 - Padova, Italy - Hall
9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima
12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama
Firewind recently released a video for "Talking In Your Sleep", a track from the band's Stand United album, released back in March via AFM Records. Watch below: