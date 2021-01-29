FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Release New Track "Save Myself"; Visualizer
Firstborne, the new thrash / heavy metal project featuring Chris Adler, James Lomenzo, guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan, have released a new track, "Save Myself".
Adler teamed up with longtime friend and mega producer Machine to mix & master - a continuation of a musical partnership forged during his Lamb Of God days that will be a major part of the Firstborne experience moving forward.
Get the new track here, watch a visualizer below: