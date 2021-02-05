FIRSTBORNE Feat. CHRIS ADLER, JAMES LOMENZO Release New Track "Soul Control"; Audio

Firstborne, the thrash / heavy metal project featuring Chris Adler, James Lomenzo, guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan, have released "Soul Control" as a Bandcamp exclusive for Bandcamp Friday.

This is the first song that Firstborne worked on as a complete band and traces the roots of their music back to the earliest stages of Chris assembling the group. This track is mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Iron Age) and available here (listen below).

Some words from Girish Pradhan: "Chris and I were in the green room after finishing our gig in Bangalore a few years back. He was like, 'Hey I got some friends making music together. Myrone, James Lomenzo. You wanna try out the vocals?' , passed his phone to me and played a demo track.

"Of course, the thing totally felt like some dream and I was super excited. After a few days, I started sharing vocal demos, mostly gibberish and the first line actually sounded like, 'When everything goes south, I feel alive'. We kept discussing and building on that until eventually we had the track that became 'Soul Control'. Both Chris and Myrone were super encouraging and helpful in the process. We kinda defined how we were gonna work from there on.

"To me, the song is about inner strength and will power. It's about facing the challenges and in life and rising up against the odds!"