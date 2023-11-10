FIVE FINGER DEATH PUCNH Release Gold Vinyl Reissue And Cassette Of F8 Album

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch have announced a limited edition gold vinyl reissue of their eighth studio album, titled F8, as well as on cassette for the first time. The album was originally released globally on February 28, 2020 and is available here.

F8 debuted at #1 on rock charts around the world with Top 10 Mainstream chart debuts in the USA, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and more. “F8” features #1 hit singles “Inside Out”, “A Little Bit Off”, “Living The Dream” and “Darkness Settles In”.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording its most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ - everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by Five Finger Death Punch with long time producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash).

Tracklisting:

“F8”

“Inside Out”

“Full Circle”

“Living The Dream”

“A Little Bit Off”

“Bottom Of The Top”

“To Be Alone”

“Mother May I (Tic Toc)”

“Darkness Settles In”

“This Is War”

“Leave It All Behind”

“Scar Tissue”

“Brighter Side Of Grey”

“Making Monsters” (Bonus)

“Death Punch Therapy” (Bonus)

“Inside Out (Radio Edit)” (Bonus)

(Photo - Travis Shinn)