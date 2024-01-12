FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announce Digital Deluxe Edition Of AfterLife Album; Includes New Song "This Is The Way" Feat. DMX

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse, Five Finger Death Punch, today announced the digital deluxe edition of AfterLife, their ninth studio album. Set for digital release on February 9 via Better Noise Music, the deluxe version will include the original 12 tracks recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator, producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album’s songs “The End”, “Judgement Day,” and “Thanks For Asking” plus a brand new song, “This Is The Way” featuring the late rapper DMX. An official music video for "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX) will premiere on February 9 to coincide with the release of the digital deluxe version of AfterLife.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says about "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX): “Music is meant to be shared, and it starts at the top with us, the artists. We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's 'Mama Said Knock You Out' featuring Tech N9ne as a guest or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song 'Blue on Black'. The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as "the metalhead of hip-hop" because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages – an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory."

Upon announcement of the digital deluxe version of AfterLife today, Five Finger Death Punch has premiered an advance listen to the previously unreleased acoustic version of “Judgement Day” which can be streamed below. The band previously partnered with Covenant House in November 2023 and released an official video for “Judgement Day” during National Runaway Prevention Month to help raise awareness about the Youth Homelessness Crisis.

Pre-order/save AfterLife: Deluxe here.

AfterLife: Deluxe tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar"

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"This Is The Way" (feat. DMX)

"Judgment Day" (Acoustic)

"The End" (Acoustic)

"Thanks For Asking" (Acoustic)

"Judgement Day" (Acoustic):

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)