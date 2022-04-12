FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drop New Single “AfterLife”, Announce MEGADETH As Support On Upcoming US Tour

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch has released “AfterLife”, the title track from their forthcoming new studio album. The band’s longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) helmed the producer duties of the ninth and arguably most diverse record of the band.

“AfterLife” is now available to stream and download across platforms here.

The track’s release coincides with the band’s announcement today of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15th in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The Hu, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Coinciding with today’s announcement, 5FDP is also launching the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club. Fans joining will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else starting today at 10am local time. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores and is both a community for the most diehard fans, as well as the official one-stop shop for the latest 5FDP news. Premium Members of the Fan Club will receive numerous additional perks throughout the year.

Today’s announcement is just the beginning, as the band is also slated to announce additional tour dates next week. They encourage fans to stay tuned in on their social channels for more information.

Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods upcoming tour dates:

August

19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth

(Photo credit: Travis Shinn)