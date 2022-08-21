FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY - "How I Got Sober... And Stayed Sober" (Video)

In the Loudwire clip below, Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody shares his road to sobriety and how he's been able to remain on the wagon for four-and-a-half years.

Five Finger Death Punch released their ninth studio album, AfterLife, on August 19th via Better Noise Music. Check out the oficial video for new single "Times Like These" below.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Circus"

"AfterLife"

"Times Like These"

"Roll Dem Bones"

"Pick Up Behind You"

"Judgment Day"

"IOU"

"Thanks For Asking"

"Blood And Tar "

"All I Know"

"Gold Gutter"

"The End"

"Times Like These" video

"IOU" lyric video:

"AfterLife" lyric video:

"Welcome To The Circus" lyric video: