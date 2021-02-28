FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist ZOLTAN BATHORY Talks Writing Songs That Reach People - "I Can Write You A Song With Shredding All Over It, But Did It Mean Something To You?"

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently guested on 93X Radio and discussed songwriting and shred guitar during the chat.

Bathory: "There are so many of these instrumentalists that I'm a fan of, and when I started to learn guitar, I was after that stuff. And I can shred, but then there was a moment where the idea of music and what it is changed in my mind. The whole idea here is that you can create music that you reach people either lyrically by the stories or emotionally. You put them in a certain mood they want to be. This can become their soundtrack to their lives, you will remember where you were when you heard a specific song. It's a time capsule.

So that's what it's really about, and I think it's much harder to create a song that will be a song and still matter 20 years from now. It's much more difficult to do than... I can write you a song with four different time signatures and shredding all over it, but did it touch you? Did it mean something to you? So while I highly respect the musicians who can do that, I think the point of music is really that; to reach people.”

Five Finger Death Punch recently released a lyric video for "The Tragic Truth", featured on the bands recent album, A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2. Watch below:

A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**

"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]

"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]

"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]

"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]

"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]

"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]

"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**

"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None

"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**

"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**

** Previously Unavailable

“Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) lyric video:

"Broken World" lyric video:

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (Acoustic):