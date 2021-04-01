FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Official Lyric Video For "Dot Your Eyes" Released

Five Finger Death Punch have released a new lyric video for their song "Dot Your Eyes", taken from the band’s 2013 studio album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1.The album instantly charted as a global #1 Rock Album upon its release and has gone on to reach platinum certification in the US.

Five Finger Death Punch recently released a lyric video for their song “I Refuse”, which features on the band’s recent compilation album, A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2. Watch below:

A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2 is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Broken World" [previously unreleased]**

"I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]

"The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]

"Hard To See" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]

"Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]

"Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]

"M.I.N.E. (End This Way)" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]

"Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]

"Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]

"Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (New Acoustic Version – original version taken from Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1)**

"Trouble" (Felmax Remix) – original version taken from And Justice For None

"Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix – original version taken from Got Your Six)**

"Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) – original version taken from War Is The Answer)**

** Previously Unavailable

"The Tragic Truth" lyric video:

“Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) lyric video:

"Broken World" lyric video:

"Wrong Side Of Heaven" (Acoustic):

