FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Share Official Lyric Video For New "AfterLife" Single
April 15, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch have released “AfterLife”, the title track from their forthcoming new studio album. The band’s longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Skillet) helmed the producer duties of the ninth and arguably most diverse record of the band.
“AfterLife” is now available to stream and download across platforms here. Check out the official lyric video below.
The track’s release coincides with the band’s announcement of their upcoming 2022 North American headlining tour presented by Live Nation, kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th. The tour will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15th in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The Hu, and Fire From The Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15th at 10am local time at FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.
Coinciding with the announcement, 5FDP is also launching the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club. Fans joining will have exclusive first access to presale tickets before anyone else starting today at 10am local time. The Fan Club is available as a stand-alone app in the Apple, Android and Google Play app stores and is both a community for the most diehard fans, as well as the official one-stop shop for the latest 5FDP news. Premium Members of the Fan Club will receive numerous additional perks throughout the year.
The band is also slated to announce additional tour dates next week. They encourage fans to stay tuned in on their social channels for more information.
Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods upcoming tour dates:
August
19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**
28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
** = no Megadeth
(Photo credit: Travis Shinn)