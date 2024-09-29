FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Unable To Open For METALLICA Tonight In Mexico Due To IVAN MOODY's Injury

Five Finger Death Punch has canceled its appearance tonight, Sunday, September 29th in Mexico City, Mexico as the support act for Metallica due to an injury sustained by FFDP vocalist Ivan Moody. Replacing the Las Vegas-based outfit on the bill will be Mexican metal band Agora.

Yesterday, Saturday, September 28th, Metallica issued the following statement via social media:

"Tomorrow we wrap up this incredible second year on the M72 Tour with the final show in Mexico City. Unfortunately, Five Finger Death Punch, our tour mates for the last two years, will not be there due to injury. We’re so sorry to hear about Ivan’s mishap and we’re sending him much love and good vibes for a speedy recovery."

"Joining us instead will be Agora, who are no strangers to the local and international festival circuit as they’ve played with Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and KISS, just to name a few. With over 20 years of recording and touring under their belt, we’re excited to see them hit the circular stage first tomorrow at 6:30 PM. Our friends Ice Nine Kills will follow, just before our set. A huge thanks to Agora for stepping up."

The following message and video have been issued by Five Finger Death Punch:

"At Louder Than Life this past Thursday (September 26th), Ivan fell and broke his rib during ‘IOU’ - as the rain poured and despite the fall Ivan was able to finish the set. As a result, we will not be able to play the show with Metallica in Mexico City tomorrow night."

"We’d like to thank Metallica for bringing us on this incredible journey for the past two years and also express our sincere apologies to the fans in Mexico City for any inconvenience."

"Wishing our brother Ivan L. Moody a speedy recovery."

The official poster for tonight's Metallica concert at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico, created by Juan Ma Orozco, can be seen below.