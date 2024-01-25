Flamenco Guitar Maestro RAFAEL RIQUENI Transforms LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Stairway To Heaven"; Audio

Prepare to be mesmerized as Maestro Rafael Riqueni, an iconic figure in flamenco guitar music, unveils a transcendent rendition of a classic rock staple with his brand new single released today, a flamenco-infused cover of Led Zeppelin's rock epic, "Stairway to Heaven". The track serves as a glimpse into Riqueni's innovative approach to music, which relies more on emotive, passionate playing over technical wizardry, and has made him one of the most celebrated Spanish guitarists in history.

Riqueni’s deliberative approach to “Stairway” adds new dimension and weight to the song’s familiar melodies, allowing each note to take center stage before proceeding to the next. The transitions between the composition’s many passages are seamless and natural, and the bombastic conclusion is as explosive as you’d expect - except Riqueni accomplishes the feat without the aid of Marshall stacks! It’s a bravura performance that both rock and flamenco fans are sure to love!

Stream the single here, and listen below.

And Riqueni's brilliant reinterpretation of "Stairway” is just the beginning. Come February 16, the artist is set to release a full album of phenomenal renderings of timeless classics by the likes of Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Whitney Houston, The Police and more!

Called Versatae, the album will also feature lush renderings of Ennio Morricone’s gorgeous movie theme to “Cinema Paradiso” as well as two Spanish-flavored tracks, one written by Latin superstar Santana and the other a traditional Spanish favorite “Amapola,” which has been covered by everyone from Bing Crosby to Gaby Moreno and Natalie Cole. Music enthusiasts are also sure to enjoy Riqueni’s collaboration with soul great Ben E. King as well as his astounding version of The Beatles' "Yesterday," which are included as bonus tracks on the CD version.

Versatae will be available on both CD and digital first with the vinyl version due a couple of weeks later.

Tracklisting:

"Tears In Heaven"

"Europa (Earth’s Cry Heaven’s Smile)"

"Cinema Paradiso"

"Just The Two Of Us"

"What A Wonderful World"

"Dream On"

"Moon River"

"Stairway to Heaven"

"I Will Always Love You"

"Every Breath You Take"

"Amapola"

"Cogiendo Rosas"

CD Bonus Tracks:

"Spanish Harlem" with Ben E. King

"Yesterday"

"Spanish Harlem" (Instrumental Version)