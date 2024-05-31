FLAT BLACK Feat. Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Announce Summer 2024 Headline Tour Dates
Guitarist Jason Hook introduced his new band Flat Black last year. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist teamed up with a trio of young and talented musicians and signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are forthcoming. The album, produced by Hook and Chris Collier (Korn), was recorded at both Hook's home studio and The Hideout.
Fresh off high energy and head-turning sets at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, Flat Black have announced a run of headline tour dates for summer 2024, hitting the east coast and bringing their live fire power and metallic might to a series of intimate venues. Tickets are available now at flatblackmusic.com.
Flat Black will hit the road again in fall 2024, supporting Godsmack.
"We are stoked to get into some intimate venues and show a select few of you what Flat Black is capable of in a headline show," enthuses Hook." We are going to dig deep into the full album and make sure every night is truly special."
Headline dates:
July
27 – Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
28 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
30 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co
31 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
August
2 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
3 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
4 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
With Godmasck:
October
1 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
2 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)
4 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)
5 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)
10 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)
12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)
16 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena
17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheatre
19 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena
20 – Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena
22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
23 – Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena
25 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Flat Black is:
Jason Hook — guitar
Wes Horton — vocals
Rob Pierce — drums
Nicholas Diltz — bass