FLAT BLACK Feat. Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Announce Summer 2024 Headline Tour Dates

Guitarist Jason Hook introduced his new band Flat Black last year. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist teamed up with a trio of young and talented musicians and signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are forthcoming. The album, produced by Hook and Chris Collier (Korn), was recorded at both Hook's home studio and The Hideout.

Fresh off high energy and head-turning sets at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, Flat Black have announced a run of headline tour dates for summer 2024, hitting the east coast and bringing their live fire power and metallic might to a series of intimate venues. Tickets are available now at flatblackmusic.com.

Flat Black will hit the road again in fall 2024, supporting Godsmack.

"We are stoked to get into some intimate venues and show a select few of you what Flat Black is capable of in a headline show," enthuses Hook." We are going to dig deep into the full album and make sure every night is truly special."

Headline dates:

July

27 – Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

30 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

31 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

August

2 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

3 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

4 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

With Godmasck:

October

1 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

2 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Dorothy, Flat Black)

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (with Flat Black)

5 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol (with Flat Black)

10 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (with Flat Black)

12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Halestorm, Flat Black)

16 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheatre

19 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

20 – Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena

22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

23 – Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena

25 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Flat Black is:

Jason Hook — guitar

Wes Horton — vocals

Rob Pierce — drums

Nicholas Diltz — bass