FLAT BLACK Feat. Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Share “Justice Will Be Done” Video

Guitarist Jason Hook has stormed out of the gates with his new band Flat Black. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist has recruited a trio of young and talented turks, and the band has signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are TBA. The album, produced by Hook, was recorded at both Hooks home studio and The Hideout.

In late summer, Flat Black shared two new songs: "It's Your Lack Of Respect" and "Halo."

Today, they follow with the video for "Justice Will Be Done."

"Justice Will Be Done" boasts thunderous, almost militaristic percussion, thick grooves, and roaring guitar solos, while anthemic, pump your fist choruses abound from stem to stern. If you need a burly addition to your gym or workout playlist, this song is most definitely it! Play it loud, and you will work up a sweat and get those gains.

"'Justice Will Be Done' is one of my favorite songs from the new album," Hook states. "The track is an up-tempo ripper which perfectly lends itself to the live set."

Flat Black are currently wrapping their first tour, supporting Godsmack. Remaining dates are below. Future tour plans will be announced soon.

Dates:

October

19 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

21 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

22 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Lineup:

Jason Hook - Guitar

Wes Horton - Vocals

Rob Pierce - Drums

Nicholas Diltz - Bass