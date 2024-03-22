FLAT BLACK Feat. Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Share New Single "Nothing To Some" Feat. COREY TAYLOR

Guitarist Jason Hook introduced his new band Flat Black last year.

The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist teamed up with a trio of young and talented musicians and signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are TBA. The album, produced by Hook and Chris Collier (Korn), was recorded at both Hook's home studio and The Hideout.

Today, the band has shared a fierce and fiery new single with "Nothing To Some," featuring a vocal cameo from Slipknot's Corey Taylor. Watch the lyric video below, and stream the song here.

"Nothing To Some" is a rager! Bolstered by anthemic riffs, battering ram percussion, and full on rhythmic thrust, Taylor's vicious vocals sound as though he gargled with razor blades and battery acid before spewing his parts, and it's a beautiful thing. All of that, combined with a classic metallic influence threaded throughout the song, makes "Nothing To Some" a seriously definitive moment for Flat Black.

"'Nothing To Some' features the brutal and unapologetic Corey Taylor," Hook says. "This guy is a bottomless pit of creativity and delivered a vocal that perfectly matched what I wanted for this track. The guitar solo is unique on the album in the way that I let it rip with no rhythm guitars underneath. Now that I'm in a one-guitar band, I could strip it down and let it be as raw as Corey is on the vocal track. I remember hammering out live takes with Rob pounding away next to me. It was inspiring."

Flat Black is:

Jason Hook — guitar

Wes Horton — vocals

Rob Pierce — drums

Nicholas Diltz — bass

For further details, visit Flat Black on Facebook.