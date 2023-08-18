FLEETWOOD MAC, A Tragic Death, And An Ill-Advised Marriage - Was STEVIE NICKS Better Off A Struggling Songwriter Than Global Superstar?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today’s aspiring songwriters and lovers were so dirt poor that at times they struggled to even feed themselves. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were down and out before the joined Mick Fleetwood. Just between them, they couldn’t even afford a bed frame and slept on a mattress on the floor. As it turns out, that would be a key memory years later… after they had sold millions of records with one of the biggest bands of the 70s, Fleetwood Mac. Penned by the enchanted songstress Stevie Nicks, today’s track is a bittersweet, nostalgic look back at the days before her meteoric rise to fame. 'Gypsy' barley missed the top 10 but epitomizes what Fleetwood Mac is all bout. The song begs the question, was she better off as a struggling songwriter than a global superstar? It’s a rags to riches throwback track, that comes with some other unexpected tie-ins as well, including the tragic death of a close friend and an ill-advised marriage to that friend's husband that happened for all the wrong reasons. The story is coming up… next on the Professor Of Rock."