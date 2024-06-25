FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Announce Fall 2024 North American Co-Headline Tour With SHADOW OF INTENT

Italian symphonic death metal maestros, Fleshgod Apocalypse, just revealed their long-awaited sixth studio album, Opera, will be released August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Now, the band has announced their return to North America in support of the impending release for a co-headline tour with Shadow Of Intent, and support acts Ingested, The Zenith Passage and Disembodied Tyrant, which kicks off September 14 in Cleveland, OH and wraps on October 15 in Denver, CO.

Commenting on the tour frontman Francesco Paoli states: “We’re overly excited to announce the ultimate extreme symphonic metal experience across North America, which we’ll have the honor to headline along with our long-time friends Shadow of Intent. It’s going to be an event you don't want to miss, with the best clubs, a top-notch line-up and our most spectacular show to date.

"We can’t wait to play some brand new material from our upcoming album Opera for you all, so grab your tickets as soon as you can because they won’t last long. The worldwide Opera madness has just begun…”

Artist Presale: Wednesday June 26 at 9 AM, PST / 12 PM, EST

Local Presale: Thursday June 27 at 9 AM, local

General On Sale: Friday June 28 at 9 AM, local

Tour dates:

September

14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

20 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

21 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

22 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal and Hardcore Festival

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

25 - Reading, PA - Reverb

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

28 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

October

1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Fleshgod Apocalypse are finally back with their brand new, sixth album, titled Opera, a gut-wrenching musical journey inspired by the tragic mountain climbing accident occurred to their frontman and mastermind Francesco Paoli, in 2021.

Due out August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records, the whole album is structured like a 10-act theatrical piece, as the title itself, Opera, draws a clear thread with the everlasting tradition of Italian classical music theater combining it with the epic brutality of death and symphonic metal, which has become their trademark sound.

Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy), Opera definitely marks another step forward for the band, incorporating new suggestions into that unique blend that Fleshgod Apocalypse are renowned for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring melodies. Such an ambitious musical endeavor called for an equally impressive artwork, a team effort between two arising Italian talents (artist extraordinaire Felicita Fiorini and visionary photographer Francesco Esposito), following the path traced by baroque painters like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi.

The cover art portrays Veronica as Music, a superior entity that defeats the social and artistic decay of modern age.

With this new record, Fleshgod Apocalypse are setting the bar even higher than before, pioneering what looks like a completely new sub-genre that might be called “Opera Metal”: an unprecedented mix of extreme music and theatrical elements.

“The best stories always come from pain, it's a bitter truth yet undeniable.” Francesco P. states. “We managed to turn one of the worst things in life into a work of art, that embodies our personal and artistic growth and takes the listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions, where they can experience what I've been through hand in hand with me. It's a waking nightmare but that's how life is sometimes, just scary.”

Francesco P. continues: “In my visionary representation of this journey, that begins with my near death experience and culminates in a much desired physical and psychological rebirth, I wanted to frame every single step of my calvary, as if they were acts of an "Opera Lirica", with dialogues or even confessions to imaginary characters, who have been constant presences throughout my whole (mis)adventure.

"This album tosses you in a vortex of discomfort and uncontrollable feelings, where you can experience pain, fear, desperation, anger, frustration, but also resolve, courage, hope and a profound desire for redemption. I strongly believe that this album is a solid manifest of resilience, and I hope that my story will inspire people who got “lost” for whatever reason. We can’t wait for you to hear the full album and play it live at the four corners of the world. We’re planning to take everyone to “Opera” with a massive new show, so get ready!”

Opera tracklisting:

"Ode to Art (De’ Sepolcri)"

"I Can Never Die"

"Pendulum"

"Bloodclock"

"At War With My Soul"

"Morphine Waltz"

"Matricide 8.21"

"Per Aspera Ad Astra"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Opera"

