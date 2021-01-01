FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Cover EIFFEL 65 Hit Single "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"; Official Lyric Video Available

Italian orchestral death metal masters Fleshgod Apocalypse rang in 2021 with an unexpected, sinister symphonic cover of fellow Italian electronic group Eiffel 65's 1998 hit single "Blue (Da Ba Dee)". Their vicious new version of the song, dubbed "Blue (Turns To Red)", is accompanied by a lyric video that can be viewed below.

Commenting on the cover, Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli states:

"After the amazing response over our latest single. 'No', we wanted to release something that could make the end of this shitty 2020 a bit funnier for everyone. That's why we took a popular dance track from the 90s and made it the heaviest, angriest, bloodiest party song ever. We're ready to blast your ears again in 2021, stay tuned!"

Stream "Blue (Turns To Red)" via the digital platforms found here. Check out the official lyric video below.

Fleshgod Apocalypse recently released a new single titled "No", produced by Jacob Hansen (Epica, Volbeat), and an accompanying music video directed by Marina L. McLean (Sanda Movies). The standalone single's cover was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia) who also provided the art for the band's recent acoustic rendition of "The Day We'll Be Gone".

Commenting on the single, Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli states: "We live in a world where people are searching for easy answers to complex questions. Self-styled gurus, fake news and miracle pills show up on screen as the silver bullet that may cast out all your fears and troubles. If you need shortcuts to dominate the intricate reality we live in, be aware that the outcome might not be what you expect. Will you find a way to save this world on Google? No. Will things change if we don't act? No. Will self-delusions lead us somewhere? No. Can music, and art in general, help us cope with this chaos? Absolutely yes."

Francesco Paoli adds: "This release marks another milestone for our lineup, featuring Veronica, Fabio and Eugene as official band members."

Stream "No" on all digital services, here. Watch the video below: