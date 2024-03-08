FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Return With "Pendulum" Single And Music Video

“Sometimes you have to die first to fully understand what life is.” - Francesco Paoli

Death… our inevitable ruin that calls for us sooner or later. Many who are fortunate enough to temporarily escape its fatal clutches experience life altering changes, finding renewed purpose, rejuvenated creative spirit and a reawakening of the soul. Such as the story goes for Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli who in 2021 was involved in a tragic mountain climbing accident that left him clinging to life with years of recovery ahead, and ultimately inspiring the band’s first music in years.

Today marks the monumental return of Paoli and Italian symphonic metal giants Fleshgod Apocalypse as the band releases their first new music since the devastating accident. Inspired by horrific event, the new single, "Pendulum" swings with intense ferocity and baroque classical movements, seething with anguished pain.

Commenting on the song, Paoli says: “This is the first song we release since my ‘dance’ with death, back in August 2021. It's obvious that such a life changing event would have affected our music. It took a toll on me, physically and mentally, and sharing my experience is also part of my healing process. Pendulum is just the opening chapter of a bigger story, which is yet to be told…”

Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy), "Pendulum" encapsulates all the core elements that Fleshgod Apocalypse are known for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring operatic melodies. The stunning artwork was created by Italian artist Ludovico Cioffi.

The new single is accompanied by a stunning music video directed by Martina L. McLean (Ghost, Oceana).

Paoli adds about the video: “The music video, realized by visionary Italian director Martina L. McLean, turned my unfortunate incident into a monumental visual experience, an awe inspiring blend of obscure symbolism, surreal architectures and nightmarish mythological creatures. It perfectly portraits the struggle and the desperation of that day, a day of defeat... but also the day of my rebirth.”

Stream "Pendulum" here, and watch the music video below:

Tour dates:

March

23 - Manila, PH - Pulp Summer Slam XX

25 - Perth, AU - Rosemount Hotel

27 - Adelaide, AU - Lion Arts Factory

29 - Brisbane, AU - The Back Room

30 - Sydney, AU - Crowbar

31 - Melbourne, AU - The Espy

(Photo - Francesco Esposito)