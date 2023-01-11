Florida's BLOODBATHER Share Music Video For New Single "As You Die"

Broward County, Florida-based metal band and scene disruptors, Bloodbather, have shared the video for their new single, "As You Die". Watch below. The song is the first new material from the band since 2021.

"As You Die' is about the realization of betrayal by the ones closest to you," the band shares. "It features the rejoining of our previous vocalist Jeffrey Georges with vocals by Salem Vex. A new chapter and a restart for the band moving forward."

Formed in 2018, Bloodbather stormed out of the gates of Broward County with the independent EP Pressure. The group steadily built its live reputation by sharing the stage with everyone from Whitechapel to Carnifex to Of Mice & Men, and by appearing at the notable This Is Hardcore festival. The band signed with Rise Records in 2019 and subsequently hit the studio in Tennessee alongside producer Tate Mercer [Better Off, Chamber, Hampton].

Bloodbather released the Silence EP, which served as their Rise Records debut, in 2020.