Florida’s FAME ON FIRE Kickoff 2021 With “I’m Fine” Video

Florida rockers Fame On Fire are looking to build upon the success that 2020 brought them. As their reinterpretations of various Top 40 hits brought them widespread attention, their Hopeless Records debut Levels brought their unique sound to the masses. As the band has been working on new songs for a future release, they have created a music video for the album favorite “I’m Fine.” The video was created from an idea by Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) to showcase the band’s passionate live performance since their touring plans were halted due to the global pandemic. It also visualizes the song’s lyrical message that talks about the internal battle of getting out of that dark place in your head.

Fame On Fire have built a loyal fanbase with the release of their album Levels last September 4. The band gets more than a million streams every month on Spotify and have become favorites at Active Rock radio thanks to their consistency to create infectious melodies over memorable musical beds. Levels was out to prove the band was more than the covers that garnered them global attention. Holding multiple meanings, Levels is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward.

(Photo by: Roman Films)