FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Featured In Premier Episode Of "ProgPower USA Memories"; Ultra HD Video Streaming

ProgPower USA Memories is a fan-filmed weekly video with a trip down memory lane to some of the most memorable performances during the most recent editions of the acclaimed North American progressive and power metal festival, ProgPower USA.

Episode #1 features Arizona thrash and speed metal icons, Flotsam And Jetsam. Watch below:

ICYMI: Video footage of Flotsam And Jetsam's full set from Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 18 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Dreams Of Death"

"Hammerhead"

"Iron Maiden"

"She Took An Axe"

"The Walls"

"Desecrator"

"Prisoner Of Time"

"I Live You Die"

"Brace For Impact"

"No Place For Disgrace"

Find Flotsam And Jetsam's upcoming tour schedule here.