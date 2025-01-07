FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Guitarist MICHAEL GILBERT Shares Video From Pacific Coast Highway Bike Trip

Flotsam And Jetsam guitarist, Michael Gilbert, has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Awesome 5 day trip I did on the bike in April. Some places it got pretty chilly especially after I passed through Big Sur and Monterrey. I highly recommend this trip even if not on a cycle its absolutely beautiful. 5 days is not enough..."

Gear:

- GoPro 7 Black

- GoPro 8 Black

- DJI Mini Mavic

- Harley Davidson Seventy-Two

- Feiyu Tech G4 Pro Gimbal

Software:

- Divinci Resolve

Flotsam And Jetsam's latest album, I Am The Weapon, landed at #3 on our BravePicks 2024. See the complete list here.

I Am The Weapon was composed and produced by the whole band and the eleven new songs were recorded at SonicPhish Productions, Gnome Lord Studios, Wayne Manor Studios, and Seventh Spike Studios. The cover artwork was again created by Andy Pilkington.

Order your copy of this must-have album, one that belongs into every well-sorted metal record collection, here.

"This entire record was special to us, and we did our best to make music that inspired us first and foremost," the band comments. "We all genuinely love this record, and every song on the record, so hopefully our listeners feel as strongly as we do."

"Thank you so much for your support, your love, and your encouragement for the last 40 years. You are the reason we continue to tour and to make music! You are the best, and we will continue to fight for the music as long as we have breath!"

I Am The Weapon tracklisting:

"A New Kind Of Hero"

"Primal"

"I Am The Weapon"

"Burned My Bridges"

"The Head Of The Snake"

"Beneath The Shadows"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Cold Steel Lights"

"Kings Of The Underworld"

"Running Through The Fire"

"Black Wings"

"The Head Of The Snake":

"A New Kind Of Hero" video:

"Burned My Bridges":

"Primal" video:

"I Am The Weapon" lyric video: