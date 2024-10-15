FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, MINISTRY, FEAR FACTORY Among 13 New Acts Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air 2025

Off the back of Bloodstock’s first announcement of 19 bands for 2025, tickets have been flying out the door in record numbers. Adult standard weekend tickets are now sold out! A limited number of day tickets will be available in due course, once more bands have been announced. Missed out on the type of ticket you wanted? Sign up to Tixel, Bloodstock’s official resale partner and avoid social media ticket scams!

For those of you who have already snapped up your tickets, here’s 13 more bands to whet your appetite for next summer’s metal extravaganza.

The Ronnie James Dio stage on Friday is pleased to welcome classic thrashers Flotsam And Jetsam (pictured above). Joining them will be hotly-tipped deathcore upstarts Paleface Swiss.

Industrial metal icons Ministry jet in as RJD stage special guests on Saturday night, in their first ever Bloodstock appearance. Also added to the RJD line-up that day are LA legends Fear Factory (playing their seminal 1995 album Demanufacture in full), fast-rising metalcore moshers Heriot, full-pelt thrash overlords Warbringer, and furious hardcore bruisers Cage Fight.

If you were having trouble picking your favourite day already, Sunday’s main stage additions aren’t going to make it any easier, adding boundary pushing, tech-death squad Rivers Of Nihil.

Still want more?

On Friday, the Sophie Lancaster stage is proud to confirm the infamous and uber rare Nailbomb. Let’s make Bloodstock 2025 as iconic a set for Nailbom as Dynamo 1995! Self-proclaimed death popsters High Parasite (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride) will get you warmed up earlier in the day.

For your Saturday shenanigans, the Sophie stage now includes New York-based, death metal crew Undeath.

Texan doom-come-trad-metal headbangers Spirit Adrift and brutal Swedish aggressors Thrown join the affray on Sophie, on Sunday. We’ll see you down the front.

If you already have a weekend ticket, Wednesday early access is available for an add-on cost of £25 for those who want to max out their Bloodstock experience, staying in any of the standard campsites or the campervan field. This option is not available at present for the VIP or accessible campsites. Head to the ticket store to see all currently available options including car parking.

If you’re looking for sold out tickets like VIP, weekend, or campervan passes, Bloodstock’s secondary ticketing partner, Tixel, might be able to help. Simply set an alert for notification if your tickets of choice become available, or pre-authorise your card in advance, so no need for constant checking back. Tixel also allows you to safely re-sell tickets to a new home if plans have changed. You can sell ALL ticket types, including instalment plan purchases, plus any tickets sold via Ticketmaster or other third party ticket outlets. This partnership helps Bloodstock streamline all resale tickets into one place to guarantee the safety of the sale, avoiding social media scam bots and rip-off pricing. It’s a very simple process for the customer and most importantly, it’s a trusted platform. Click through to tixel.com/uk/Bloodstock-tickets for more information on how it works.

To relive 2024’s metal glory, head over to Bloodstock’s official YouTube channel for some exclusive live videos, including most recently, the full set from Green Lung plus choice cuts from Clutch, Whitechapel, and Vintage Caravan. There’s also three epic tracks from Megadeth in 2023, and hours more footage for you to delve into.

Bloodstock’s 2025 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Trivium, Machine Head, and Gojira. Headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage will be Me And That Man, Kataklysm, Static-X, and Obituary. You'll also be able to see Emperor, Lacuna Coil, Orange Goblin, Creeper, Kublai Khan Tx, The Black Dahlia Murder, Feuerschwanz, Lord Of The Lost, August Burns Red, All For Metal, Breed 77, and 3 Inches Of Blood. Stay tuned for news of 100+ more bands and on site activities to be announced over the coming months.

Get full festival information over at Bloodstock.uk.com. Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 7-10, 2025.

(Flotsam And Jetsam photo - Shane Eckart)