FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Release "The Cold" Guitar Playthrough Video

Flotsam And Jetsam have released a guitar playthrough video for "The Cold", the title track of the band's 2010 album. Watch below:

Flotsam And Jetsam frontman, Eric "A.K." Knutson, was recently featured in an interview conducted at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium. In the clip below he offers an update on the band's new album, which is expected to be released next year.

Knutson: "My guitar players, for (previous album) Blood In The Water, I think they wrote 40 songs and we only put 12 on the record, so we have a lot to choose from. Most of them will be taken apart, pieces stolen out of and stuff like that, but we have enough music to keep going for a long time. We're about halfway written with a new record. We have a formula going on right now that's really working for us and we're gonna probably stick to the same formula this time. The last three records have really done some good for us."