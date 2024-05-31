FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Reveal Music Video For New Single “Primal” From Forthcoming I Am The Weapon Album

Veteran Arizona thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, have revealed the second single and music video from their upcoming, 15th studio album, I Am The Weapon, which will arrive on September 13 via AFM Records.

Following the previously-released, first single and title track, today we are treated to the official music video for "Primal", which can be seen below.

Talking about the track, the band shares: "We're very excited to once again unleash Flotzilla onto the metal community! This time, he'll take the form of our newest single, 'Primal'. With 'Primal', we tried to capture the "punch in the face" energy that Flotsam and Jetsam are known for, and blend it with a melody that sticks in your head for days... we hope our fans will embrace it, as we are very pleased with how this song and the new record has turned out, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon!"

Along with the album pre-orders, which are now underway here, the band has also announced a repress of their eponymous 2016 album, issued as a strictly limited, gatefold clear 2LP, which can be added to your collection by visiting this location.

I Am The Weapon not only takes up seamlessly where its two outstanding predecessors left off but also goes one step further in terms of musical skill and composition. While they fully live out their core competencies such as their aggressive style with fast tempos, I Am The Weapon features more surprising moments than ever before. From brutal high-octane tracks like "I Am The Weapon" to the atmospheric but not superfast "Burned My Bridges" each track on the album is convincing in its own way.

The album was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen with the artwork designed by the band's longtime collaborator Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art.

I Am The Weapon tracklisting:

"A New Kind Of Hero"

"Primal"

"I Am The Weapon"

"Burned My Bridges"

"The Head Of The Snake"

"Beneath The Shadows"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Cold Steel Lights"

"Kings Of The Underworld"

"Running Through The Fire"

"Black Wings"

"I Am The Weapon" lyric video:

It’s been almost 40 years since Flotsam And Jetsam, formed in Phoenix, Arizona released their landmark debut, Doomsday For The Deceiver, the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to Metallica while the band released the unstoppable No Place For Disgrace in 1988. Cuatro (1992), Drift (1995), High (1997), and My God (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016’s self-titled Flotsam And Jetsam that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

Fast-forward five years to a planet that was forced to its knees. While spending most of the pandemic times in a holding pattern like the rest of the world, Flotsam And Jetsam made the best of a struggling situation and just let those creative juices and angst flow. What emerged was the much-acclaimed Blood In The Water, released in 2021 via AFM Records.

Aside busy touring schedules (find all current and upcoming live dates here), this September will see mighty Flotsam And Jetsam return with their thunderous, new studio album, I Am The Weapon.

(Photo - Shane Eckart)