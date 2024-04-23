FLOTSAM AND JETSAM To Release New Single "I Am The Weapon" This Friday; Lyric Video Teaser Streaming

Phoenix, Arizona-based thrashers, Flotsam And Jetsam, will release their new single, "I Am The Weapon", this Friday (April 26). A teaser for the lyric video can be found below.

Says the band: "It's time to give you all a bit of a look at what we have been working on! Check out the teaser trailer below, and use this link to pre-save our upcoming single "I Am The Weapon"! Are you ready for some gnarly and pissed-off Flotzilla?"

Pre-save the "I Am The Weapon" single here.