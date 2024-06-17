FOGHAT Release Slideshow Videos For "She's A Little Bit Of Everything" And "Drivin’ On"

Foghat have released slideshow videos for "She's A Little Bit Of Everything" and "Drivin’ On", tracks of their new album (and first in seven years), Sonic Mojo. Watch below:

Upon its release, Sonic Mojo soared to the top spot of the Billboard “Blues Albums” chart, where it hasn’t left the Top 10 for the past 26 weeks. It’s the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard’s charts after a new album release.

Sonic Mojo was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the US by Proper Music in the U.K., and in Europe via Metalville Records. It’s available in various formats including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies here. For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Plus, extra special CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise, can be found here.

Sonic Mojo tracklisting:

"She’s A Little Bit Of Everything"

"I Don’t Appreciate You"

"Mean Woman Blues"

"Drivin’ On"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"How Many More Years"

"Song For Life"

"Wish I’d A Been There"

"Time Slips Away"

"Black Days & Blue Nights"

"She’s Dynamite" (only available on CD)

"Promised Land"

"Black Days & Blue Nights" video:

“I Don’t Appreciate You” video:

"Drivin’ On" video:

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in rock & roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies, and triumphs, one thing remains constant: Foghat’s unwavering dedication to music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.

Check out the band’s itinerary below:

June

29 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

July

18 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

20 - Kimberly, WI - Sunset Point Park

26 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair

28 - Great Falls, MT - Montana State Fair 2024

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

17 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Festival

22 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Perf Arts Center

24 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg Convention Center

31 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

September

13 - Yakima, WA - Sozo Sports Event Center

20 - Manhattan, KS - Mccain Auditorium

23 - Bloomsburg, PA - Bloomsburg Fair

October

4 - Petoskey, MI - Odawa Casino

26 - Meadville, MS - Homochillo River Festival

November

2 - Cathedral City, CA - Agave Caliente Terraza

23 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

30 - Baraboo, WI - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

January

26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

February

13 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII

(Photo - Jake Coughlin)