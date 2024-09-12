FOGHAT's Sonic Mojo Submitted For Grammy Nomination In "Contemporary Blues Album" Category

Foghat have announced that their new album (and first in seven years), Sonic Mojo, has been submitted for a Grammy Award nomination.

Says Foghat: "We are absolutely blown away to announce that SONIC MOJO has been submitted for a Grammy® Nomination in the Contemporary Blues Album category (we are in some pretty heavy company). Wow...this has never happened to us before, so to say we are thrilled and honored is an understatement! Voting for the nominations takes place in early October and the nominees will be announced in early November! So, fingers crossed and wish us luck ! Thank you! Roger, Bryan, Scott & Rodney!"

Upon its release, Sonic Mojo soared to the top spot of the Billboard “Blues Albums” chart, where it didn't leave the Top 10 for 26 weeks. It’s the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard’s charts after a new album release.

Sonic Mojo was released on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the US by Proper Music in the U.K., and in Europe via Metalville Records. It’s available in various formats including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies here. For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Plus, extra special CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise, can be found here.

Sonic Mojo tracklisting:

"She’s A Little Bit Of Everything"

"I Don’t Appreciate You"

"Mean Woman Blues"

"Drivin’ On"

"Let Me Love You Baby"

"How Many More Years"

"Song For Life"

"Wish I’d A Been There"

"Time Slips Away"

"Black Days & Blue Nights"

"She’s Dynamite" (only available on CD)

"Promised Land"

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in rock & roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies, and triumphs, one thing remains constant: Foghat’s unwavering dedication to music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.

(Photo - Jake Coughlin)