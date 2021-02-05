FOO FIGHTERS Celebrate Medicine At Midnight Album Release Tonight On SiriusXM’s Foo Fighters Radio; Preview Videos Streaming

Tune in tonight to SiriusXM’s Foo Fighters Radio to celebrate the release of Foo Fighters’ new album, Medicine At Midnight.

Watch (on the SXM app) and listen as Foo Fighters perform live from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles tonight at 5 PM, ET on Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105 on SiriusXM).

Below is a preview of their performance, including their first public performance of their song “Cloudspotter” off their new album, as well as a Tom Petty cover and an oldie/but goodie, courtesy of Foo Fighters Radio (ch. 105) on SiriusXM.





(Photo - Andrew Stuart)