FOO FIGHTERS Debut Animated Music Video For "Chasing Birds"

Foo Fighters have released an animated music video for "Chasing Birds", a song from the band's new album, Medicine At Midnight, released on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Watch the clip below.

The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

“Chasing Birds” video:

"No Son Of Mine" video:

"Shame Shame" video: