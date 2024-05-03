FOO FIGHTERS Frontman DAVE GROHL Dedicates "My Hero" To PANTERA Guitar Legend DIMEBAG DARRELL At Dallas Show (Video)

The Foo Fighters performed at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on May 1st as the kick-off show for their Everything Or Nothing At All tour. Going into the band's classic tune, "My Hero", frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the song to late Pantera guitarist, Dimebag Darrell Abbott

Grohl: "This one's everybody. Actually, you know what? Since we're here in Dallas, I'm gonna dedicate this one to an old friend who lived around here. His name was 'Dimebag' Darrell. How about that? Let's hear it for Darrell. It's called 'My Hero'."

In an interview with Drumeo before Pantera’s headlining show from New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 22, drummer Charlie Benante spoke about his drum kit, playing at Madison Square Garden, and the inclusion of “Floods” in the setlist.

Benante says “Floods” was late guitarist Dimebag Darrel’s favorite guitar solo from Pantera and the track is taken from their 1996 album The Great Southern Trendkill.