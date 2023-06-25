FOO FIGHTERS Frontman DAVE GROHL Makes Surprise Appearance During GUNS N' ROSES Headline Show At Glastonbury Festival; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On June 24th, Guns N' Roses peformed a headline show at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, England. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during the final song of the set, "Paradise City".

According to NME, Axl Rose introduced Grohl before "Paradise City", joking that "you can never have enough guitars", before finishing a career-spanning performance.

Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Guns N' Roses brought their ongoing World Tour to Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5. During the soundcheck for the show, the band played through the unreleased song, "Perhaps", one of the tracks from the sessions for their Chinese Democracy album, issued in 2008.

Fans waiting outside the venue captured the band sound checking "Perhaps", and you can listen to the clips below. According to Setlist.fm, GN'R's soundcheck that day also included "It's So Easy", "Bad Obsession", "Pretty Tied Up", "Anything Goes", and "Down On The Farm".

Guns N’ Roses recently announced the artists that will support the tour’s North American leg: Superstar Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey. In addition, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launched this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N’ Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

2023 Global Tour Dates;

International:

June

27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

July

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

5 - Bern, Switzerland - BernExpo

8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

13 - Paris, France - La Defense

16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

North America:

August

5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders^

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^ (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

^ Newly Added Date

* Not A Live Nation Date