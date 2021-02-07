FOO FIGHTERS - Official Video For "No Son Of Mine" Single Released

Foo Fighters rang in 2021 - literally - with the ear-ringing new single, "No Son Of Mine", taken from the band's 10th album, Medicine At Midnight, released on February 5th via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” frontman Dave Grohl explains, adding, "Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”

Check out the official video for "No Son Of Mine", released on February 6th, below.

Medicine at Midnight is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Shame Shame" video:

(Photo - Danny Clinch)