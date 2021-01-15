FOO FIGHTERS Perform New Song "Waiting On A War" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video

Foo Fighters performed their new single, “Waiting On A War”, last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out the performance below:

“Waiting On A War” is featured on the band's new album, Medicine At Midnight, out February 5. The album is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Waiting On A War" visualizer:

“No Son Of Mine”:

"Shame Shame" video: