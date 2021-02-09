FOO FIGHTERS Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; DAVE GROHL Interviewed (Video)

Foo Fighters were the musical guests on last night's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band appeared in support of their newest album, Medicine At Midnight. Frontman Dave Grohl was also interviewed. Watch the footage below.

Medicine At Midnight was released on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"No Son Of Mine" video:

"Shame Shame" video: