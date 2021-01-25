FOO FIGHTERS Radio Coming To SiriusXM For A Limited Time

Foo Fighters and SiriusXM are launching Foo Fighters Radio, a limited-engagement channel handcrafted by the the 12-time Grammy-winning rock band. The channel features a new, exclusive live concert performance, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee, beginning February 3 at 12 PM, ET on Channel 105.

To coincide with the release of the band’s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters Radio will debut an exclusive performance from the band, Foo Fighters Live from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles, on February 5 at 5 PM, ET and PT. The event will be attended by a live virtual audience of SiriusXM subscribers and hosted by SiriusXM’s, Kat Corbett. Additionally, as soon as Medicine At Midnight drops at the stroke of midnight on February 5, the channel will broadcast the album in its entirety as a part of a track-by-track album special, hosted by the band.

Also, beginning February 5 on Pandora, Foo Fighters will take over three stations: Today’s Alternative, Today’s Hard Rock, and Foo Fighters radio with a new listening Mode, Backstage with Foo Fighters. Curated and hosted by the band, the Mode will take listeners behind the scenes with new songs from their new album, Medicine At Midnight, other key tracks from the band, and handpicked favorites. Backstage with Foo Fighters is part of Pandora’s ongoing artist takeover series to give Pandora listeners access to their favorite artists, their music, and the music that inspires them.

For all information on Foo Fighters Radio visit siriusxm.com/foofightersradio.

“From their inception in mid-’90s to their recent performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration celebration, Foo Fighters remain one of America’s biggest rock bands,” Scott Greenstein said. “They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and onstage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a Foo Fighters concert from our LA studios next week. They are a rock band that grabs you and won’t let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners.”

Foo Fighters Radio will feature the band sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, b-sides, and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career. The channel will feature exclusive encores of Dave Grohl Presents Sound City, nine radio shows that feature Grohl discussing the music recorded at the iconic Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, including Nirvana’s Nevermind, which served as Grohl’s introduction to the iconic studio in 1991 when he was Nirvana’s drummer.

Foo Fighters Radio will feature a weekly series of live concerts from the band’s vaults, beginning with their 2018 performance from the Concrete and Gold Tour at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Other artists and celebrities will also be showcased on the channel as they Guest DJ, spinning their favorite Foo Fighters music. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, handpicked by the band, on the channel.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to (virtually) watch Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage, that will be promoted via an exclusive e-mail invitation to qualified subscribers who have registered their music interests at siriusxm.com/perks. For additional chances to win, fans can follow SiriusXM’s social channels.

Foo Fighters recently released an official music video for their new single, "Waiting On A War", featured on the band's new album, Medicine At Midnight, out February 5. Watch below:

Foo Fighters recently performed “Waiting On A War”, as well as "No Son Of Mine", on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out the performances below:

Medicine At Midnight was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Waiting On A War" visualizer:

“No Son Of Mine”:

"Shame Shame" video: